Penske Automotive Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2020 12:14 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)PAGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-62.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (-29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.