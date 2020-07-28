T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 investment advisory fees of $1.28B.

The company reported AUM of $1.22T at the end of June.

Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.