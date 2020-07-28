F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is the S&P 500's worst performer today, down 9.5% and reversing yesterday's postmarket gains following Q3 earnings as analyst reaction praised the beat but expressed concerns on valuation.

It may be a "sell the news" reaction; shares are up 7.9% over the past month and even after today's decline have run up 71.5% from a March 18 low.

Despite raising targets, many analysts are remaining neutral on the stock. KeyBanc praises "fairly stable" pipeline activity amid an ongoing shift to Access/Security products, but notes valuation is at the higher end of the company's historical range. And it points out the company noted a volatile spending environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MKM Partners raised its target to $160 from $152 (now implying 17% upside), but says upside from the quarter wasn't as big as bulls hoped, and notes upside may be "restrained" amid more moderate software growth and margin pressure. The company's outlook may not be good enough after the run the stock's had since March.

JPMorgan says Q4's upside will likely be offset by gross margin headwinds and growing operating expenses. The company at least expects elevated procurement costs to run off, and gross margin improvement at Shape Security coming alongside increasing scale.

Earnings call presentation

Earnings call transcript