Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.13M (-24.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.