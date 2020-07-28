Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.52M (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.