UBS doesn't see BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) posing a serious threat to Tesla (TSLA -0.7% ) despite the splashy sustainability pledge yesterday.

"We positively acknowledge BMW's stronger strategic focus on CO2 targets and electrification. However, we continue to argue that while BMW's flexible architecture approach reduces upfront investments for EVs and enables production on the same line as ICE models, it also brings EV product disadvantages."

UBS calls BMW an early mover in EVs with its i3, but notes it has lost market and mind share to Tesla over the past five years. The expected BEV growth by BMW is also seen as challenging with competing OEMs launching their own EVs based on dedicated platforms.

"The e-mini, the iX3, and also the electric versions of the 5-series and the X1 might fall short of consumer expectations in comparison to the EVs from Tesla (Model 3, Model Y) and VW group in terms of performance, range, interior space and connectivity. It remains to be seen at which price tag the 2021 launches i4 and iNext will be launched. In order to be a commercial success, we think the EVs need to be priced competitively not only vs. competing EVs from Tesla and VW group, but also vs. BMW’s equivalent ICE cars."

Previously: BMW expands electric push as it looks to get an edge over peers (July 27)