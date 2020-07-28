Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$5.50 (-214.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.13M (-76.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.