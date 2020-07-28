FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.3M (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.