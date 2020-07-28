Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-96.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.