National Oilwell Varco (NOV -12.9% ) plunges to session lows following the company's earnings conference call after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss on 30% lower revenue from the prior-year period.

The company said there is essentially no demand for drill pipe repairs or cool tuning strings in North America, as contractors are cannibalizing stack assets aggressively, including pulling reels off idle cold hidden units.

National Oilwell Varco said its fiberglass and composite pipe business suffered sharp declines in North American demand as oil and gas orders virtually stopped.

While international demand fared better, COVID-19 shutdowns prevented the company from securing vessels to ship pipe overseas from its domestic plants, and primary plants in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia were shut completely due to government mandates.

For Q3, Varco said it expects the benefit of fewer COVID-19 related disruptions to be more than offset by meaningfully lower average drilling activity levels, resulting in revenues for its wellbore technology segment to fall another 15%-20%.

The company suspended its quarterly dividend in May, saying it needed to preserve cash flow while navigating current market difficulties.