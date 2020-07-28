Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.96M (-26.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.