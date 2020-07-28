Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $511.56M (+41.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross merchandise volume of $19.90B; Subscription revenue of $192M.

Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward.