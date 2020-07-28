The U.S. homeownership rate climbs to 67.9% in Q2, up 3.8 percentage points from a year ago and 2.6 pp from Q1, reaching its highest level since 2008, according to stats from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Homeownership rates were higher in the Midwest (71.4%) and South (71.1%) than in the Northeast (63.3%) and West (26.6%).

Homeownership rates in all regions were higher than the rates in Q2 2019.

Ownership rates were highest for householders aged 65 and older at 80.4% and lowest for those under 35 years old (40.6%).

By race, the homeownership rate was highest for non-Hispanic white householders reporting a single race at 76.0%, followed by Asian, native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander alone householders at 61.4%; black alone householders was the lowest rate at 47.0%.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB