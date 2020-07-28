Radware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2020 12:30 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)RDWRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.99M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.