Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-49.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-29.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adjusted operating ratio 70.6%.

Over the last 2 years, NSC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward.