Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.80 (-281.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $599.45M (-37.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.