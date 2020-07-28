Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.66 (-123.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.03M (-74.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.