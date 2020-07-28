Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (-36.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin of 65.8% and operating margin of 2.2%.

Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward.