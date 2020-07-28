Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.58 (+84.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.37B (+16.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Benefit expense ratio of 80.8% and SG&A expense ratio of 13.1%.

Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.