Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.7M (-16.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expects R&D of $95.9M and SG&A of $130.0M.

Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.