Criteo S.A. Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2020 12:39 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)CRTOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-108.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.68M (-22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.