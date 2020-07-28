CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-5.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 clearing and transaction fees of $951.7M vs. $1.05B in 2Q19.

Over the last 2 years, CME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

