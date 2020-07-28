Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.63M (+22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.