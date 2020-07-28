Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.94 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.95M (-88.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Admissions revenue per capita of $20.79.

Over the last 1 year, SIX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.8.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.