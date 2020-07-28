Equinor (EQNR -2.3% ) has short-listed four internal candidates to succeed CEO Eldar Saetre, who likely will announce his departure within the next few months, Reuters reports.

The candidates are said to be CFO Lars Christian Bacher, head of midstream and marketing Irene Rummelhoff, head of international development and production Torgrim Reitan, and head of technology, projects and drilling Anders Opedal.

Saetre reached the company's retirement age of 62 in 2018, but the board asked him to stay for up to five years.

Equinor recently reported an unexpected Q2 profit, as its marketing division delivered record high quarterly results.