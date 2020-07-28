Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.43 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Operating income is estimated at $270M.

Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.