The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (-245.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.72M (-48.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHEF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.