Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q2 core operating loss of 56 cents came in worse than the consensus for a loss of 39 cents and compares with core operating EPS of $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

Includes COVID-19 catastrophe losses of $1.16B after tax, or $2.56 per share.

Unfavorable prior period development was $52M after tax, or 11 cents per share, including $205M after tax, or 45 cents per share, for U.S. child molestation claims, predominantly reviver statute-related.

Q2 P&C net premiums written were $7.7B, down 0.4% Y/Y; NPW in the quarter were reduced by $191M from COVID-19 exposure adjustments on in-force policies.

Q2 P&C combined ratio of 112.3% vs. 90.1% a year earlier; P&C current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses was 87.4% vs. 88.9% prior year.

"The 112.3% P&C combined ratio and core operating loss of 56 cents per share were negatively impacted predominantly by an after-tax COVID-related charge of $1.2 billion, which cost us essentially a quarter of our annual earnings and represents our best estimate of ultimate insurance losses resulting directly from the pandemic and consequent economic crises," said Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg.

Q2 P&C underwriting loss of $929M vs. income of $727M a year earlier.

Q2 net investment income of $827M compares with $859M in Q2 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $77.49 at June 30 vs. $78.14 a year earlier.

