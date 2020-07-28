Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Flipkart plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories in India as it looks compete directly against Amazon, BiBasket and JioMart in the region.

In another competitive move, Flipkart says it will sell mobile phones and stationery items through the Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service. Flipkart Quick will debut in select locations in Bengaluru.

Flipkart says the hyperlocal category has emerged during the pandemic to be a long-term essential service in India.

Flipkart's limited operations in Q1 held back Walmart's overall numbers just a bit.