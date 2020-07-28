Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $996.22M (-41.4% Y/Y).

Cash from operations before changes in working capital is forecasted at $251.2M

Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.