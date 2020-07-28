Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.17M (+35.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Capture The Yield And Bargain In Silicon Motion