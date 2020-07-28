Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (-7.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Restaurant margin of 10.9%; Comparable same-store sales of -8.2%.

Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.