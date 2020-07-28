Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.23M (+16.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.