New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.63M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 net interest margin of 2.12%vs. 2.01% in 1Q20.

Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.