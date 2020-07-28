Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.4M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TYL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.