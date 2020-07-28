Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+46.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.49M (+69.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Subscription access of $164M; Visit of $55M and Organic growth +69.9%.

Over the last 2 years, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.