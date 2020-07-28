Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.99M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.