Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SANM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.