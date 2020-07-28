Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.41B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Corn Processing Colume of 5.48M.

Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.