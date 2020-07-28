Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+251.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.06M (+73.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, RGR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

The company expected to cut dividend next week.