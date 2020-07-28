Vale (VALE -1.6% ) and New Century Resources have extended by 45 days the deadline for closing the sale of Vale's nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

New Century says it has made significant progress in evaluating the technical and commercial aspects of the transaction but has not finished a definitive binding agreement.

The Australian miner struck an exclusivity agreement with Vale in May to negotiate the purchase, and the parties have now signed an indicative term sheet for a conditional working capital funding package of at least $900M, with $500M likely to be funded from Vale.

Earlier this year, Vale cut its FY 2020 nickel production guidance to 200K-210K metric tons/year from 240K mt/year to account for the anticipated loss of New Caledonia's 60K mt/year of output.