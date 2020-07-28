Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.53 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$11.92B (-10.1% Y/Y).

2Q adjusted EBITDA is estimated at C$3.2B.

Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.