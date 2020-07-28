O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.10 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+0.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of -2.3%; Gross margin rate of 52.2%.

Over the last 2 years, ORLY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.