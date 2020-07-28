AMD (AMD -0.4% ) shares got a boost from Intel's 7nm product delay heading into today's after hours Q2 earnings report, but the focus will now turn to server performance and benefits from the upcoming next-gen game consoles.

For Q2, AMD guided $1.75-1.95B in revenue with gross margin of 44%. The company expected Semi-Custom revenue to increase ahead of the console launch, but those benefits will be heavily weighted towards H2, something to watch in the Q3 and FY guidance.

Consensus estimate about $1.86B in revenue with $1.37B in Computing and Graphics sales and about $479M in Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. Analysts expect a 44.4% gross margin.

Server outlook: Last quarter, AMD's server unit shipments tripled on the year, gaining momentum across cloud, enterprise, and HPC customers. Last week, Intel reported 43% Y/Y revenue growth for its DCG server CPU division with sales to cloud clients up 47%.

Roadmap: Last quarter, AMD said it was still on track to release its next-gen Zen 3 CPUs and RDNA GPUs later this year. Look for updates on the architectures.

Q3 consensus outlook: Analysts expect AMD to guide $2.31B in revenue ($1.42B Computing, $938M Enterprise Embedded) and a 44.5% gross margin.

FY outlook: AMD guided 20-30% revenue growth and 49% gross margin despite epectations for weaker consumer demand in H2.

AMD shares have outpaced Intel all year, gaining market share during Intel's product struggles.