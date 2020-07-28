General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.27B (-40.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.

