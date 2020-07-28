Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.65B (-34.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating profit of $309.5M.

Over the last 2 years, ETN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.