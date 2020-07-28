Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.52B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is estimated at $1.9B.

Over the last 2 years, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.