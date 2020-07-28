Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.63 (+54.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.95B (-17.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect operating margin of -8.6% and FCF burn of $6.45B.

Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.