Through its wholly owned subsidiary Carrizal Mining, Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK:SZSMF) entered into a legally binding term sheet with Minera Cedros, a wholly owned subsidiary of IndustriasPeñoles to acquire the Zimapan property and related assets in Mexico for $20M plus applicable Mexican Value Added Tax of $3.2M.

The mine is currently under lease by Carrizal from Minera Cedros expiring December 31, 2020.

If the parties have not executed and completed definitive agreements relating to the transaction on or before December 15, 2020, the party responsible for such lack of performance must pay the other party a break fee in the amount of 20% of the purchase price.

If Carrizal pays all outstanding royalties owing to Minera Cedros in connection with the Zimapan Mine existing lease, currently amounting to ~$1.05M, on or before October 31, 2020 then the former has the right to request an extension of the closing deadline to January 31, 2021; thereafter can further request an extension to March 31, 2021 if such guaranty is increased to $2M and the purchase price is increased by 10% after December 15, 2020.