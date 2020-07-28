PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.99B (+15.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 TPV of $210.73B vs. $191B in Q1, Total active accounts 335M vs. 325M in Q1.

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 13 downward.